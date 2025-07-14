Capital's deadly dose of deception

Delhi has long stood as a beacon of modern healthcare. The national capital is home to gleaming hospitals, internationally trained specialists and cutting-edge treatments. Its medical tourism industry draws patients from every corner of India and beyond.

Cancer care in the city is considered among the best in the country, renowned for its precise surgical procedures, immunotherapy, targeted drugs, multidisciplinary tumor boards and clinical trials. For many, the city offers hope where once only despair ruled. But behind the shiny facades of these world-class medical institutions lies a dangerous and dark underbelly: a sprawling counterfeit drug network that has infiltrated the very supply chains that patients trust with their lives.

These are not mere cheap knock-offs; these are criminal deceptions that put patients at grave risk, especially those battling life-threatening illnesses like cancer..

The Crackdown

In June, the Delhi drugs control department executed a citywide operation that uncovered the depth of the problem. Over 160 samples of suspected cancer medications were seized—many lacked proper documentation or bore suspicious markings. This comes as a suo motu action after Delhi Police busted a well-organized racket allegedly responsible for selling fake and unauthorised cancer drugs to patients.

Within days, six individuals were arrested. The raids took place in Laxmi Nagar, Budh Vihar, and Chandni Chowk—areas selected for their proximity to major medical institutions such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak, and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals.

The haul recovered from one raid included vials worth `2.15 crore, 519 empty vials labelled as Keytruda, Infinzi, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Opdyta, Darzalex; 864 empty packaging cartons; along with packets of counterfeit solutions.