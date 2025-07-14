Delhi gears up to host first International film festival in February 2026

NEW DELHI: After a delay of two years, the Delhi government is finally set to host the city’s first International Film Festival in February next year. Officials from the tourism department confirmed that preparations have begun with the initiation of the process to hire a consultant, who will be designing the roadmap for the much-anticipated event.

“The consultant will oversee all aspects of the festival’s execution, including coordinating with stakeholders, securing sponsorships, curating events, managing promotions, and handling the overall administration of the festival,” a senior official from the department said.

The idea is to launch a festival modelled on the lines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is held annually by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the official added.

Initially planned for 2023, the festival was deferred due to the unavailability of venues during the G-20 summit and subsequent administrative delays under the previous government.

The international film festival was among the key announcements in the Delhi Government’s Budget for 2022–23 and part of the broader Delhi Film Policy launched in 2022 to promote the capital as a production-friendly destination for filmmakers.

Sharing the details, the official said that the festival will feature awards and competitions across various categories, with a focus on independent and foreign films.