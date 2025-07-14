DU fee hike will add to people’s financial burden: Congress leader Devender Yadav

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress said that hiking fees for the students in the name of a university development fund and service charges in Delhi University has added to the financial burden on lower- and middle-class families.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said, “This fee hike is against the BJP’s promise of free education from KG to PG.” He said an extra Rs 3,000 will be collected by hiking both the university development fund and service charges by Rs 1,500 each. This will affect students from the socio-economically downtrodden section, he alleged.

Yadav said that the slogan of the BJP, “Padhega India Tabhi Badhega India”, has become meaningless rhetoric, as commoners won’t be able to afford going to colleges and universities anymore. He said, “It is going to affect girls the most, as parents don’t want to pay a high price for educating daughters.”