Most drainage systems in city working effectively: Minister Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday inspected the Yamuna at the Palla area, where the river enters the national capital from Haryana.

He claimed that most drainage systems in national capital are functioning effectively and that brief accumulation of rainwater should not be termed as waterlogging.

Verma, who was aboard a boat, collected a water sample from the middle of the river to test its quality at the city’s entry point. The inspection, carried out with senior department officials, also involved reviewing the water level and riverbank conditions. He noted that the water in the Palla region is visibly clean, but turns dark and polluted as the Yamuna enters Delhi.

Efforts are underway to ensure that the river remains as clean within the city as it is upstream, Verma said, adding that the Delhi government is fully active on the ground during the monsoon.

The visit was aimed at assessing the condition of the river ahead of the monsoon peak and reviewing the preparedness of departments responsible for flood control and drainage. A detailed review meeting was held to assess flood preparedness.

The minister said, “If rainwater drains away within minutes, it cannot be termed waterlogging. In most areas, drainage systems are working effectively.” He added that true waterlogging refers to stagnation that lasts four to five hours or more. Verma also directed strict monitoring and better coordination among departments to maintain river conditions within the city.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that it is selectively showing photos from a few locations to create a false narrative of widespread waterlogging across the city. Verma stated that Delhi is a vast city, and isolated incidents cannot define the overall situation in the entire national capital. He assured that in most parts of the city, the drainage systems are functioning effectively.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recently expressed concern over waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in various areas. She had issued strict directions to department officials to take effective measures and prevent inconvenience to residents during the monsoon. Verma also mentioned that longstanding waterlogging issues at locations like Minto Road and ITO were being addressed.

However, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that even the CM’s own constituency was waterlogged and accused the BJP of “photo-ops and false promises.” He said 40% of PWD drains remain uncleared despite budget allocations. “Deadlines were extended from April to June 30. As per official data, 840 km of PWD drains are still untouched,” he claimed. He added that MCD and Irrigation Department drains were also partially cleaned.