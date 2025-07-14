Over 7L saplings to be planted this year: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that a target of planting over 7 lakh saplings has been set for this year, which includes 3 lakh trees, 4 lakh shrubs, and 3,298 bamboo plants.

The civic body, while launching the plantation drive on Sunday, said that the campaign has gained momentum during the monsoon and it will be continued in a phased manner throughout the year.

A total of 66,242 saplings have already been planted across the 12 zones of Delhi, said the chairperson of the standing committee, Satya Sharma.

“The horticulture department of MCD has launched the drive on a war footing during the rainy season. It will play a crucial role in cleaning Delhi’s air, reducing temperatures, and conserving biodiversity,” Sharma added.

Sharma stated that a high-level meeting was held with senior officials from the horticulture department to review the Green Action Plan. The discussion centred on strategies to achieve the plantation targets for the year, identifying appropriate sites, and ensuring the proper care and maintenance of the planted saplings.

Talking about the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign, Sharma said, “I urge all Delhiites to plant at least one tree for their mother, symbolising environmental service and devotion to motherhood.”

Sharma said, “We all need to come together to make Delhi greener and cleaner. This is not just about planting trees but about laying the foundation of a healthy and beautiful Delhi for future generations.”