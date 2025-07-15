Assembly Secretariat writes to Congress leader Yadav over remarks on speaker’s house

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has written to Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav over his public statement and media reports alleging excessive expenditure on the renovation of Speaker Vijender Gupta’s official residence.

Earlier, the Speaker had sought an unconditional apology from Yadav regarding his claim that over Rs 2.35 crore was spent on the residence, including Rs 94.69 lakh on toilets and bathrooms.

The Secretariat said the matter has been referred to the Committee of Privileges due to the seriousness and potential breach of privilege.

Yadav has been asked to submit written comments and supporting documents within three days for examination by the committee. The communication notes that Yadav’s remarks may amount to a breach of privilege of the House and its Presiding Officer, undermining the institution’s dignity.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly reiterates its commitment to constitutional propriety and institutional dignity. Misleading public statements, particularly against the Chair, will be dealt with through legislative procedures,” said the statement.