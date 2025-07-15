Bike mechanic sets ablaze man over parking row in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old sanitation worker suffered 20 percent burn injuries after a bike mechanic allegedly poured petrol on him during an altercation over parking in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday at Sector-8 market, when the local police received a PCR call reporting that a man had been set on fire by a bike mechanic.

A police team, including the station house officer, emergency officer and beat staff, rushed to the spot and found the injured man, identified as Rahul Chauhan, a resident of Vasant Gaon. He was immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre by a PCR van.

“Chauhan, who works as a sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), had been sitting inside a car parked outside a mechanic’s shop along with his cousin and two others. The shop belonged to the accused, identified as Gaya Prasad alias Kalu, a 42-year-old resident of Palam Village,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel.

According to officials, an argument reportedly broke out when Prasad asked the group to move the car parked adjacent to his shop. When they refused, the situation escalated. In a fit of rage, Prasad allegedly poured petrol on Chauhan, which caught fire—likely due to someone in the car smoking at the time—resulting in burns to Chauhan’s face and chest and causing damage to the vehicle.

Following the incident, a medico-legal case was filed, confirming that Chauhan had sustained 20 percent burn injuries. His statement was recorded, and police have initiated legal action under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Prasad.

Further investigation is underway, said police.