Breezy week ahead for capital with light showers, cloudy skies: IMD

NEW DELHI: Delhi began the week under a breezy, overcast sky on Monday, with light rainfall recorded across the city and parts of Noida.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong surface winds reaching up to 40 kmph, along with thunderstorms and lightning, kept the weather relatively pleasant despite high humidity.

Daytime temperatures remained below the seasonal average, with the maximum between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering around 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. Winds from the southeast picked up in the afternoon and eased by night.

The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies and light showers over the next two days, with temperatures ranging between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. July 16 and 17 are likely to see isolated rain and thunder, offering brief evening relief.

Delhi airport issued a travel advisory due to sudden rain and gusty winds, advising passengers to check flight statuses and prefer Metro travel. This stretch of mild, breezy weather is expected to continue, even as other parts of northern and central India brace for heavy rain.