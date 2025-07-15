Cruise services on Yamuna river expected to begin in November

NEW DELHI: The cruise services along the Yamuna river between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur are expected to begin this November. Under the project, an eight-kilometre stretch of the river—from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple)—has been developed to promote tourism. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced the initiative in March this year, aiming to boost tourism in the national capital.

“Delhi is fully geared for cruise service. The work has been awarded and a jetty is under construction. The services are expected to start in November. Delhiites will soon be able to enjoy a cruise ride from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur,” Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said.

Total five agencies - Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department have signed a MoU for the ambitious project.

The DDA will provide a land for the development of a jetty, while the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will offer navigational aids and shore facilities with charging infrastructure for the cruises, officials said. An official said the ticket pricing is yet to be finalised. “In the initial phase, two cruises will be deployed. Since it will be winter, we expect a good response,” official further said.