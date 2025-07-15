Cruise services on Yamuna river expected to begin in November

NEW DELHI: The cruise services along the Yamuna river between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur are expected to begin this November. Under the project, an eight-kilometre stretch of the river—from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple)—has been developed to promote tourism. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced the initiative in March this year, aiming to boost tourism in the national capital.
“Delhi is fully geared for cruise service. The work has been awarded and a jetty is under construction. The services are expected to start in November. Delhiites will soon be able to enjoy a cruise ride from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur,” Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said.
Total five agencies - Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department have signed a MoU for the ambitious project.
The DDA will provide a land for the development of a jetty, while the Irrigation and Flood Control Department will offer navigational aids and shore facilities with charging infrastructure for the cruises, officials said. An official said the ticket pricing is yet to be finalised. “In the initial phase, two cruises will be deployed. Since it will be winter, we expect a good response,” official further said.
The boats will feature inboard bio-toilets (zero discharge), announcement systems, and safety jackets. The operator must ensure a safe, reliable, and comfortable service, operating boats that are air-conditioned, leased or owned, and not older than two years. A minimum of four trips per day will be mandatory, the official added.
Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced the use of eco-friendly electric-solar hybrid boats to encourage sustainable travel. Gupta also said she envisions Yamuna ghats evolving into cultural and artistic hubs, like those in Varanasi, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustained Yamuna cleaning efforts and ongoing development.
Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the BJP’s plan, calling it a “misguided” move. “Until the dirty water is flushed out, no tourist will take a boat ride in the river. The only purpose served by this cruise tourism will be to drown crores of public money—just as the AAP government did by spending Rs 6,856 crore on cleaning the Yamuna,” Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav said.
