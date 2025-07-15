Teachers seek President's help on salary delays, funds

NEW DELHI: In a recent formal communication, the Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Associations (FEDCUTA) has urged the Visitor of India’s Central Universities—President of India to intervene on several pressing issues faced by faculty members across these institutions.

The letter, highlights concerns that are said to be impeding the ability of educators to effectively carry out their academic duties, affecting the functioning of the country’s premier educational institutions.

“We see you as the moral custodian of these institutions. Your guidance and authority are crucial in ensuring that universities can fulfill their societal mandates, as defined by the Parliament,” reads the letter.

The concerns raised by FEDCUTA cover a range of issues, some of which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education and regulatory bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC). Other issues, according to the federation, stem from decisions made at the university administration level or from external authorities influencing the education system. The key concerns are about faculty workload, administrative inefficiencies, and challenges arising from inconsistent policy decisions.

Teachers have also expressed distress over salary delays, lack of adequate research funding, and the pressure to meet unrealistic academic expectations with limited resources.

“The academic environment has become increasingly strained, with faculty members working under immense pressure without the necessary institutional support,” said FEDCUTA. The federation is hopeful that the intervention of the Visitor will help bring the necessary action to resolve these issues. In the past, such interventions have led to positive changes, especially in fostering an environment conducive to academic growth.

FEDCUTA is now looking to the Visitor’s office for moral support and guidance in pushing for reforms that would ease the challenges faced by educators. The letter concludes with an appeal for a swift resolution to the concerns raised, emphasizing that faculty well-being is integral to the overall success of the nation’s educational institutions.