Two friends stab each other to death following argument in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two childhood friends died after they stabbed each other following an argument at a park in west Delhi’s Khyala area, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said, “Around 11 pm on Sunday, an altercation broke out between Arif and Sandeep, both residents of B Block in Khyala, while they were sitting in a local park. The row ratcheted up, and both ended up stabbing each other.”

The victims were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by the locals, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, said police. “Preliminary investigation suggests the argument started over some trivial issue between them. Legal action has been initiated and we are verifying the facts by speaking with residents of the neighbourhood to determine the exact cause of the quarrel,” the officer added.

Several teams have been formed to investigate the case, and CCTV footage from the area has been retrieved.

“Eyewitnesses claimed that both men had been sitting quietly for a while before they suddenly began arguing with each other and started abusing. Within moments, the argument turned violent,” said the officer. Sources said that both were seen pulling out knives and attacking each other multiple times.

Police are also trying to ascertain whether they were carrying knives with a premeditated motive. “We are checking if there was any previous enmity or recent altercation between them that may have led to the deadly confrontation,” the officer added. According to the Delhi Police data, murder cases in the national capital have witnessed over a three percent rise in the first six months of 2025 as compared to the same corresponding period last year.

The data showed that 250 murder cases were reported in 2025 till June 30, while the numbers were 241 last year and 269 in 2023 with the same corresponding period.