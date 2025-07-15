Vikramjit Singh will now head ACB, replaces Madhur Verma who was probing graft cases against former AAP ministers

NEW DELHI: In a major shake-up, Anti-Corruption Branch chief Madhur Verma, who was probing graft cases against former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, has been transferred to Delhi Police, while senior IPS officer Vikramjit Singh will now be heading the ACB, according to official orders.

Verma, a 2005-batch IPS officer, had summoned Sisodia and Jain in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Verma has been made Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), according to an order by the Home Department of the Delhi government.

Vikramjit Singh, currently posted as Joint CP (Security), Delhi Police, has been posted as Joint CP (Anti-Corruption) of the Delhi government, said another order by the Home Department.

According to the orders, 1994-batch IPS officer Neeraj Thakur has been transferred from Special CP in Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited to Special CP Provisioning and Finance Department, while Rajesh Khurana (1994) will be Special CP in Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited.