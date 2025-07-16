Amit Shah reviews Delhi Master Plan 2041 with CM, officials

“Departments like the MCD and DDA have been asked to submit their feedback and suggestions. There might be discussions based on what they suggest. It is not immediately clear whether the government will send recommendations to the Centre on it,” a Delhi government official said. The DDA had submitted the draft of the MPD-2041 to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in April 2023. The plan is still pending final approval.

In a post on X, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma termed the plan a “roadmap for the coming decades of Delhi” and said it aims to balance population growth with infrastructure, environment, and employment. Lieutenant Governor

V K Saxena, who also serves as the DDA chairman, had earlier approved the draft in a meeting held on February 28, 2023.

He said the plan emphasises inclusive growth, sustainability, and innovation, highlighting transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, heritage conservation, Yamuna riverfront rejuvenation, and urban regeneration as key features.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was introduced in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957. Each plan is framed for a 20-year perspective and serves as a guideline for the city’s planned development.