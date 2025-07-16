Delhi govt begins public transport system overhaul, main focus on DTC revamp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday initiated an overhaul of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to provide the citizens of the national capital a modern and integrated public transport system.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while reviewing the city’s transport system in a high-level meeting, announced introduction of a unified smart card system for all modes of public transport in Delhi, which is going to enable seamless travel across DTC buses, Delhi Metro, and the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Gupta also announced a special Pink Card for women and transgender residents, which will allow them free travel in DTC buses. Discussions are currently underway with banks to ensure a smooth and foolproof rollout of these cards, aimed at making public transportation more accessible and hassle-free.

She added that the number of both small (DEVI) and large buses is being increased, and the new routes are being strategically planned to enhance accessibility for commuters. “Our government envisions DTC as a symbol of excellent transport service,” she said.