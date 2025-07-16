Delhi HC directs schools to disclose pay commission compliance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has directed several private schools in the capital to file affidavits disclosing their compliance with the Sixth and Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) salary recommendations for both teaching and non-teaching staff.
A Division Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Renu Bhatnagar issued the direction while hearing a series of appeals filed by teachers from schools including DAV Public School, GD Goenka Public School, ASN Senior Secondary School, and St. Margaret Senior Secondary School, among others. The appeals challenge a previous Single Judge ruling that acknowledged the teachers’ entitlement to revised CPC pay scales but also appointed a committee to examine the schools’ financial capacity to pay and the validity of staff appointments.
The teachers’ counsel opposed the committee’s formation, arguing that the original petitions only sought implementation of CPC-based salaries and did not call for re-evaluation of employment credentials or financial feasibility.
In response, the schools submitted that they were not permitted by regulatory authorities to raise tuition fees, which had hindered full implementation of CPC scales. Some schools claimed partial implementation from varying dates and partial payment of arrears.
To address the divergent claims, the Court has directed each school to file a consolidated affidavit within four weeks. The affidavit must specify whether the Seventh CPC has been implemented, the date of its implementation (if applicable), the extent of arrears paid under both CPCs, and any pending dues.
The affidavits are to be shared with the teachers’ counsel, who may file replies within two weeks thereafter. The Court emphasised that a factual determination was essential before issuing further legal rulings in the salary dispute. The matter will be heard next on September 17, 2025.