Delhi HC directs schools to disclose pay commission compliance

The teachers’ counsel opposed the committee’s formation, arguing that the original petitions only sought implementation of CPC-based salaries and did not call for re-evaluation of employment credentials or financial feasibility.

In response, the schools submitted that they were not permitted by regulatory authorities to raise tuition fees, which had hindered full implementation of CPC scales. Some schools claimed partial implementation from varying dates and partial payment of arrears.

To address the divergent claims, the Court has directed each school to file a consolidated affidavit within four weeks. The affidavit must specify whether the Seventh CPC has been implemented, the date of its implementation (if applicable), the extent of arrears paid under both CPCs, and any pending dues.

The affidavits are to be shared with the teachers’ counsel, who may file replies within two weeks thereafter. The Court emphasised that a factual determination was essential before issuing further legal rulings in the salary dispute. The matter will be heard next on September 17, 2025.