Drone survey of smaller drains to tackle waste flow into Yamuna

NEW DELHI: As part of its efforts to clean the Yamuna river, the Delhi government has started a drone survey of smaller drains that discharge untreated waste into larger drainage systems.

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Tuesday said that there are around 300 sub-drains that end up in these large drains, adding to the overall pollution load.

Notably, the city has 22 big drains, including the biggest Najafgarh drain, the Shahdara drain and the Supplementary drain, which empties into the Yamuna. “We are doing drone surveys of all the sub-drains that are adding waste to larger drains.

It is important for us to know the origin, entire map and outflow of each of these drains for a comprehensive policy. After we identify the source and the full length of these drains, further steps like installation of D-STPs (decentralised sewage treatment plants) will be taken up,” the PWD minister said.