'Remembered Tales’ at DAG revisits Madhvi Parekh’s visual language since the 1960s

Whimsical and dreamlike, veteran artist Madhvi Parekh’s paintings carry a childlike wonder—with birds, animals, mythical creatures, Ferris wheels, and mountains with faces and arms—coexisting in harmony with humans figures scattered throughout her canvases. The ongoing exhibition ‘Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales’ at DAG showcases over 20 new works created between 2020 and 2025—each one a portal into her playful and reflective world. The show is her way of looking back—revisiting themes and stories shaped by a lifelong habit of sketching, based on the notebooks she kept between 1978 and 2018.

Though she’s lived away from her village for most of her life, Parekh’s work often blends memories of her childhood in Sanjaya, a small village in Gujarat, with folk motifs and fantastical elements—scenes filled with deities, creatures, women, children, and glimpses of rural life. In ‘Bathing in the Pond’ (2020), she paints a village scene centred around a waterbody, with shrines and houses nestled around it. In ‘Flower Vase in My Family’ (2024), she reimagines a family tree as a blooming plant—its vase shaped like an elder, sprouting into younger members as buds and flowers.