St Stephen’s College, Dwarka school get bomb threat mails

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College, one of the most renowned institutions of the varsity, and St Thomas School in Dwarka received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning via email.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said that the message was sent around 7.15 am, warning that four IEDs and two packets of RDX had been planted within the campus premises, including the library. The sender further wrote that the devices will explode by 2 pm.
“Police personnel from Maurice Nagar, the bomb disposal team (BDT), and the dog squad immediately rushed to the college. The campus was immediately cordoned off, and an anti-sabotage action was also launched,” the DCP said.
Nothing suspicious has been found so far. No other college has reported anything as such till now, police stated. However, the Delhi Police remains on high alert and is working to trace the source of these emails.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call regarding a bomb threat at St Thomas school in Dwarka Sector-19 and at St Stephen’s between 8am and 9am on Tuesday. They sent their fire tenders to the spot and conducted thorough checks at the premises, but nothing suspicious was found.
This comes a day after at least three schools in the city, including two CRPF schools, received bomb threats via email, which later turned out to be a hoax.
The threats were sent via email in the early hours of Monday to CRPF schools in Sector 16, Dwarka and Prashant Vihar, and the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri.
In May last year, at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area had received bomb threats through emails, leading to chaos and widespread alarm, but “nothing objectionable” was found.
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP government over fake bomb threats. He said that the “four-engine government has completely failed the people,” raising concerns over city’s law-and-order situawtion following bomb threats to educational institutions on two consecutive days.
Delhi Assembly leader of opposition Atishi called the situation “deeply alarming”. She wrote on the social media platform X that, “It is horrifying that schools and colleges in Delhi are repeatedly receiving bomb threats. Children are living in fear; parents are disturbed.”