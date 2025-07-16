St Stephen’s College, Dwarka school get bomb threat mails

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College, one of the most renowned institutions of the varsity, and St Thomas School in Dwarka received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning via email.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said that the message was sent around 7.15 am, warning that four IEDs and two packets of RDX had been planted within the campus premises, including the library. The sender further wrote that the devices will explode by 2 pm.

“Police personnel from Maurice Nagar, the bomb disposal team (BDT), and the dog squad immediately rushed to the college. The campus was immediately cordoned off, and an anti-sabotage action was also launched,” the DCP said.

Nothing suspicious has been found so far. No other college has reported anything as such till now, police stated. However, the Delhi Police remains on high alert and is working to trace the source of these emails.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call regarding a bomb threat at St Thomas school in Dwarka Sector-19 and at St Stephen’s between 8am and 9am on Tuesday. They sent their fire tenders to the spot and conducted thorough checks at the premises, but nothing suspicious was found.