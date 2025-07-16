Three arrested from Bihar for Rs 2.5 crore jewellery theft

NEW DELHI: Three men have been arrested from Bihar for allegedly stealing Rs 55 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore from a residence in northwest Delhi’s Model Town, police said on Tuesday. The victim’s servant was found to be the mastermind, who is on the run.

A complaint was received at the Model Town police station on June 27 from Anita Jhunjhunwala, who alleged that her domestic help, Arun Kumar, had fled with Rs 55 lakh in cash and jewellery, including gold, diamond and silver items, a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage collected from the complainant’s residence showed Kumar, accompanied by another unidentified person, leaving the house with a bag and a trolley.

“After tracing digital footprints and conducting fieldwork in Bihar’s Banka, police apprehended three accused -- Vivek Kumar (22), Birender Yadav (22) and Piyush Kumar Kapri (29) -- from a forest near Budhighat village on July 10. They were allegedly in the process of distributing the stolen property among themselves at the time of the raid,” the officer said.