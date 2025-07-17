ACB probe ordered into ‘scam’ in Jai Bhim scheme

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Delhi government on Wednesday accused the previous AAP-led regime of a Rs 145 crore scam during the Covid period under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recommended an investigation into the matter, following which Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to initiate a probe.

Sood alleged that while the AAP government used Dr B R Ambedkar’s image for political gain, it disrespected his ideals by corrupting a scheme launched in his name. The scheme was aimed at providing free coaching to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Minority students for competitive exams such as UPSC, SSC, DSSSB, NEET, and CLAT, but it was “severely misused,” he said.

Through a social media post, CM Rekha Gupta said the AAP government “looted the future of Dalit children” and misused Ambedkar’s name. She said the scheme was marred by fake applications—many without documentation or signatures—and added that some coaching institutes submitted 100% fraudulent claims. She assured that the ACB would investigate the financial irregularities thoroughly and the guilty would be brought to justice. “The people who committed corruption in Babasaheb’s name will be made accountable for every single rupee,” Gupta said, accusing AAP of using Dalits for political optics rather than real empowerment.