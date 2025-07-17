Auto driver held for harassing woman online

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested from Pune for allegedly uploading photographs of a woman with derogatory remarks through social media platforms.

The accused picked the mobile number of the victim from her social media account and wrote it on the walls of public toilets at the railway station of Pune in Maharashtra.

The accused has been identified as Yasin Shaikh, a resident of Pune. Sheikh claimed that he had a girlfriend who used to work with the husband of the complainant, which he did not like, and told her to stop working there.

A woman from Delhi lodged a complaint alleging that the accused used to create a new social media account daily and upload videos with her mobile number along with derogatory remarks, following which she was receiving multiple calls from unknown people causing her mental distress, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the accused was traced in Pune and was nabbed in a raid. “He had been continuously harassing the complainant for the last two to three years,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.