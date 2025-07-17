Breaking Down Quickly?

"It was my decision, fully conscious under no influence. I chose to end my life by jumping from the Signature Bridge, Delhi, early morning of 7th July. I feel like a failure and a burden, and it was getting unbearable to live like this. Hence, I decided to end it." This note is believed to have been written by DU student Sneha Debnath, who went missing on July 7 and whose body was found in the Yamuna. While investigations are on to ascertain if Debnath's death was a murder or a suicide, it's a fact that Gen Z is battling several mental health challenges. According to a Registrar General of India report of 2020-2022, nearly 17.1 per cent of total deaths in the 15-29 age group are suicides.
Gen Z is free from many responsibilities—actively taking care of parents or building a home are not their pressures. So what is compelling them to take the fatal step? Counsellor Indu Punj believes one of the major reasons is repression at home and upbringing combined with social media pressures. “Suicides can never be generalised; the reasons vary case by case. However, two reasons I find important here are—lack of emotional regulation right from foundation years and the increased nature of stress. Children are not raised in a manner where they are taught to handle emotions or adverse experiences,” she says.
Tisha Ahuja, writer, 22
Privilege doesn’t always protect you from pressure. It is true that many of us are not burdened with family liabilities, but that doesn’t mean we’re not drowning. The race is not just academic anymore, but about looks, followers, salaries, brands, relationships, travel destinations. Everything is a scoreboard. The burden isn’t just parental expectations now, it’s societal, peer-led, and to a very large extent, self-inflicted. For many, especially in urban, hyper-connected spaces, foreign trips, luxury dining, and the latest gadgets have quietly become social currency. Constantly feeling left out or unable to keep up doesn’t just strain finances, but chips away at self-esteem. It’s an emotional exhaustion from a system that wasn’t built for this kind of 24/7 comparison.
Dolphy Goyal, client servicing, 23
You never know what's going on in someone's mind. The challenges could be a haunting past, a traumatising event, love or family issues, or job stress. I have seen that for some, even small setbacks feel magnified in a world of constant comparison and pressure. Even if someone, let's say aged 12/13, has no financial liability, they might be dealing with strong feelings of being neglected, unheard, or unseen, and could be in school, at home, or in coaching centres. Gen Z in particular keeps tangling in their thoughts. However, have faith in yourself. Talking to genuine people also helps in coping with mental health issues.
Sheuli Mishra, researcher, 28
It’s the fear of failure that is likely driving these outcomes. Many young people haven’t yet faced serious responsibility or stress, so when it hits, they often don’t know how to manage it. A major reason for the problem today is the current generation’s desire to achieve a new lifestyle quickly. Additionally, social media has exacerbated these unrealistic expectations by showcasing only the reels of success. As a result, many young people are losing sight of the grind needed to achieve a better life. The people closest to them must reassure them that they are unconditionally supported, no matter what. In our busy lives, we often forget to express love and care, to remind them that difficult times are temporary.
Vanshika Chaudhary, communication expert, 24
The rise in suicides among Gen Z is a signal that mental health support systems are not keeping pace with the pressures this generation faces. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z has grown up in a hyperconnected digital world where there is a constant pressure of social comparison and less real-world emotional support. We need to build a culture where asking for support isn’t seen as a weakness. Above all, we have to keep reminding our generation that your life matters more than you know.
Aakash Gulati, media consultant, 24
I believe the rising competition and inflation in lifestyle have ended up becoming a standardised model of living for many; they tend to believe that a monthly trip or a weekly staycation or fancy dinners are essential to keep their moods uplifted. Gone are the days when people would just spend time with their parents in a garden or visit a temple or worship place on a Sunday to keep it decent and simple; peer pressure and social media have made them believe that this is the way of living now. No one wants to sit at home today and cook food and dance to old music with their families, which are the most priceless things a person could do for their family. Many couples today are DINKS (Double Income No Kids), wherein all of the financial resources go into luxurious tours and purchases, as they feel this is the time to live life and not build a family. The ones who aren’t able to live up to that expectation usually feel left out and sad, it also makes them insecure that they’re not doing trips or fancy dinners, and completely forgetting the good health they have, the roof above their head, the family around them that loves them regardless. The mental pressure of this lifestyle impacts everyone significantly, and sadly, more and more people from the current generation are becoming victims of this.