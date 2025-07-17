Breaking Down Quickly?

"It was my decision, fully conscious under no influence. I chose to end my life by jumping from the Signature Bridge, Delhi, early morning of 7th July. I feel like a failure and a burden, and it was getting unbearable to live like this. Hence, I decided to end it." This note is believed to have been written by DU student Sneha Debnath, who went missing on July 7 and whose body was found in the Yamuna. While investigations are on to ascertain if Debnath's death was a murder or a suicide, it's a fact that Gen Z is battling several mental health challenges. According to a Registrar General of India report of 2020-2022, nearly 17.1 per cent of total deaths in the 15-29 age group are suicides.

Gen Z is free from many responsibilities—actively taking care of parents or building a home are not their pressures. So what is compelling them to take the fatal step? Counsellor Indu Punj believes one of the major reasons is repression at home and upbringing combined with social media pressures. “Suicides can never be generalised; the reasons vary case by case. However, two reasons I find important here are—lack of emotional regulation right from foundation years and the increased nature of stress. Children are not raised in a manner where they are taught to handle emotions or adverse experiences,” she says.