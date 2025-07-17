Delhi

Delhi HC junks 16 cases against 70 Indian nationals for housing Tablighi Jamaat attendees during COVID-19

The Delhi Police had previously opposed the pleas for quashing of FIRs, claiming the accused local residents sheltered the foreign nationals in violation of the prohibitory orders during COVID-19.
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday quashed 16 cases against 70 Indian nationals for hosting foreign attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while pronouncing the verdict, said, "Chargesheets quashed."

The court passed the judgment on 16 petitions relating to 70 Indians, who were represented by advocate Ashima Mandla, seeking quashing of FIRs registered against them.

A detailed verdict is awaited.

Delhi Police previously opposed the pleas for quashing of FIRs registered for hosting foreign attendees of the congregation of March 2020 and said the accused local residents sheltered the attendees who had come to Nizamuddin Markaz in violation of the prohibitory orders on movement to contain the spread of COVID-19.

