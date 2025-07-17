Despite revision, government staff await hiked allowance

NEW DELHI: Nearly one and a half years after the Centre hiked Dearness Allowance to 50 per cent, government employees are still waiting for the payment of revised allowances for the period from January to June 2024.

While civic bodies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council have already cleared the revised arrears for their employees, city government staff complain that the government is yet to do the same. Employees continue to pursue the matter with their respective department heads, but no clear directive has been issued so far.

According to employees and staff unions, all central government ministries, offices, and autonomous bodies across the country have implemented the enhanced allowances effective from January 1, 2024, in line with the Department of Expenditure’s order issued on March 12, 2024.

“We have been denied many revised allowances including nursing allowance, dress, hospital patient care, and other DA indexes for one and a half years. Besides, the increased House Rent Allowance is pending for six months,” a government staff member said.

“For the first time in history, the Government of NCT of Delhi appears to be taking independent decisions on matters related to pay and allowances, despite not having the authority to alter such financial provisions,” alleged an official familiar with the issue. Employees have urged the Delhi government to immediately release the pending allowances.