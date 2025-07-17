India Gate restrictions evoke mixed reactions from visitors

NEW DELHI: India Gate, one of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks and a popular public spot, is witnessing a transformation in visitor experience following the imposition of new restrictions by authorities. The recent ban on carrying food items, personal bags, bed sheets, and pets has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

According to officials, the decision aims to improve cleanliness, ensure better crowd management, and maintain the sanctity of the national monument. However, the move has disrupted traditional practices at the site, especially for families and tourists who once treated those lawns as a picnic and leisure destination.

The decision came after videos of the visitors leaving the lawns littered went viral and one of the climate activists, Licypriya Kangujam, posted a video of India Gate on X saying, “This is how we are destroying our planet. Plastic was a brilliant invention by scientists, but we turned it into a problem because we don’t know how to use dustbins properly.” “The decision has pros and cons. While it will help maintain cleanliness, it’s unfair for those who can’t afford food from nearby vendors,” said Farah Siddique, a tourist from Raebareli.

Meanwhile, a group of students from Delhi University who were regular visitors said that they used to visit the site several times for project discussions. One of the students, Priyanka, said, “Now sitting in comfort at one of the best locations in Delhi has been made a thing of the past. It’s quite unfortunate.”