India Gate restrictions evoke mixed reactions from visitors

NEW DELHI: India Gate, one of Delhi’s most iconic landmarks and a popular public spot, is witnessing a transformation in visitor experience following the imposition of new restrictions by authorities. The recent ban on carrying food items, personal bags, bed sheets, and pets has drawn mixed reactions from the public.
According to officials, the decision aims to improve cleanliness, ensure better crowd management, and maintain the sanctity of the national monument. However, the move has disrupted traditional practices at the site, especially for families and tourists who once treated those lawns as a picnic and leisure destination.
The decision came after videos of the visitors leaving the lawns littered went viral and one of the climate activists, Licypriya Kangujam, posted a video of India Gate on X saying, “This is how we are destroying our planet. Plastic was a brilliant invention by scientists, but we turned it into a problem because we don’t know how to use dustbins properly.” “The decision has pros and cons. While it will help maintain cleanliness, it’s unfair for those who can’t afford food from nearby vendors,” said Farah Siddique, a tourist from Raebareli.
Meanwhile, a group of students from Delhi University who were regular visitors said that they used to visit the site several times for project discussions. One of the students, Priyanka, said, “Now sitting in comfort at one of the best locations in Delhi has been made a thing of the past. It’s quite unfortunate.”
Another visitor, Tanya, criticised the blanket ban. “Instead of banning everything, improve surveillance, use cameras, issue fines for littering, and guide people. These restrictions hurt genuine visitors more than the rule-breakers.”
Meanwhile, Pooja Yadav, a regular visitor, welcomed the step. “India Gate is a national monument, not a picnic spot. Groups of boys used to loiter and create nuisance. This change was much needed.”
However, the sudden implementation has caught many off guard. Rashmi and Aditya, a couple from Tamil Nadu, were unaware of the new guidelines. “There is no locker facility here. We’re stuck outside with our stuff, and it’s ruining our day,” said Aditya.
International tourists have also weighed in. Yash John, a visitor from Spain, supported the regulation. “The crowd at India Gate is difficult to manage. People should come, take pictures, and move on.”
Despite the pet ban, enforcement remains inconsistent. A family was seen walking their dog on the lawns, exposing gaps in rule implementation and lack of clear communication by on-ground staff. While the intention behind the move is to safeguard the monument and ensure a cleaner environment, visitors point out the absence of basic facilities such as shade, lockers, and proper security arrangements.