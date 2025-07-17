Karol Bagh fire: Delhi HC seeks government reply within four weeks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation into the July 4 fire incident at Karol Bagh’s Vishal Mega Mart that claimed twolives.

A division bench constituting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed all respondents to file detailed replies within four weeks. The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 24.

The petition, filed by NGO Kutumb through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, flagged serious lapses by the authorities and sought accountability from Vishal Mega Mart’s management, Delhi Police, fire services, and the MCD. It alleged that the failure to enforce mandatory fire safety protocols directly led to the fatal fire. The fire, which triggered panic in the densely populated market, exposed critical gaps in fire preparedness, safety compliance, and regulatory oversight. The petition argued that the tragedy was a result of gross negligence and collusion between enforcement authorities and private commercial operators. It pointed out systemic failures, including the issuance of licences and no-objection certificates (NOCs) to establishments operating in congested zones, allegedly without complying with basic safety norms.

The plea also sought directions for a comprehensive review to ascertain whether Vishal Mega Mart and other commercial units in the vicinity possessed valid fire NOCs and operated with proper licensing. It pressed for identifying and prosecuting officials from the MCD, fire services, and Delhi Police who allegedly failed in their statutory duties to ensure compliance with safety laws.

One of the key prayers in the petition was for the immediate shutdown of unauthorised or unlicensed commercial establishments—such as shopping complexes, eateries, coaching centres, and similar units—operating in Karol Bagh and nearby areas, at least until a status report is submitted and safety compliance is confirmed.

Calling for judicial oversight, the petitioner argued that only a court-monitored investigation could bring about transparency, establish accountability, and deter future lapses in one of Delhi’s most congested commercial zones.