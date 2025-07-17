Man attempts to attack former fiancee, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man identified as Karan was arrested after he tried to attack his former fiancee with a knife in Paharganj area. The timely action by the locals and police personnel helped avert the crime.

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Bagichi Ram Chander in Paharganj who forcibly entered the office of the woman in Krishna Market and threatened her.

They were patrolling in the area where they noticed a scuffle. The accused was found trespassing into the victim’s office and threatening her with a knife. The cops heard him saying, “ab dekhte hain tum kisi aur se kaise shadhi karti hai” (now let’s see how you marry someone else).

Head constables Krishan and Shiv Kumar overpowered him with the help of locals. A dagger was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

The woman in her statement stated that she was previously in a relationship with the accused. Their engagement was called off six months ago. Since then, the accused had been harassing and threatening her, the DCP said.