New Delhi Municipal Council bags top position in cleanest city awards among cities with population of up to 3 lakh

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has bagged the top position in the ‘Super Swachh League’ of Swachh Survekshan Awards, in the category of cities with a population of 50,000-3 lakh, for its exemplary work in urban sanitation, waste management, and green initiatives.

Meanwhile, Noida has emerged as the cleanest city with a population of 3-10 lakh in the same category. On the other hand, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) secured 31st position in the ‘Medium Cities’ category.

The Swachh Survekshan Awards, now in their ninth edition, are based on the results of the world’s largest urban sanitation survey. The survey, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), assesses cities across the country on their cleanliness, waste management systems, and overall urban hygiene.

President Droupadi Murmu and union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal presented the awards at the ceremony held in New Delhi.