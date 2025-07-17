Rohini bar bans white shirts and black pants for public

NEW DELHI: Amid rising complaints of touts impersonating lawyers and clerks to defraud litigants, the Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA) has issued a notice barring clerks, litigants, and members of the general public from wearing white shirts and black pants inside the district court complex.

The move, announced in a notice dated July 15, aims to preserve the distinct identity of legal professionals and curb the growing menace of imposters. “No clerk, litigant, or member of the general public is permitted to wear a white shirt and black pants during their visit to the court complex,” the RCBA said, declaring the attire “strictly reserved” for advocates as a symbol of professional dignity.

The RCBA’s latest directive follows an earlier notice mandating authorised ID cards for clerks working with advocates. The bar body had raised alarm over multiple instances where touts, disguised in lawyer-like attire, were caught misleading and defrauding litigants, particularly those unversed in legal procedures, under the guise of being legal representatives.

“It has come to the notice of the executive committee… that a number of touts are falsely representing themselves as official advocates or clerks,” the earlier notice read, citing complaints from bar members and the general public. The dress code restriction takes immediate effect.