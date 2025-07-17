Yellow alert issued after heavy rain

NEW DELHI: Several parts of Delhi received rain on Wednesday afternoon, following which the IMD issued a yellow alert.

The areas that received rain included parts of Central Delhi, South Delhi and Southeast Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the yellow colour code indicates a chance of significant rainfall with the possibility of isolated flooding in low-lying areas and potential disruptions to outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees celsius, three notches below the season’s normal, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 89%. The maximum temperature hovered around 34 degrees, the IMD said. The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am recorded 60.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.