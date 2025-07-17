Delhi

Yellow alert issued after heavy rain

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees celsius, three notches below the season’s normal, the weather office said.
Commuters during rain in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.
Commuters during rain in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Several parts of Delhi received rain on Wednesday afternoon, following which the IMD issued a yellow alert.

The areas that received rain included parts of Central Delhi, South Delhi and Southeast Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the yellow colour code indicates a chance of significant rainfall with the possibility of isolated flooding in low-lying areas and potential disruptions to outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees celsius, three notches below the season’s normal, the weather office said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 89%. The maximum temperature hovered around 34 degrees, the IMD said. The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am recorded 60.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi weather
Yellow alert
heavy rains

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com