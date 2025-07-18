AAP bought phones beyond expenditure limit: Minister Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations and counter allegations over the purchase of high-end mobile phones, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said that the previous AAP government purchased government mobile phones more than the limit.

Sood claimed that in 2013, the chief minister was allowed to get a mobile phone worth Rs 50,000 and the ministers Rs 45,000. He claimed that the AAP leaders had put pressure on the government to pay for the phones.

Earlier, the AAP had alleged that the BJP government had approved the purchase of high-end mobile phones worth Rs 1.50–1.25 lakh each for the chief minister and cabinet ministers. AAP had said that if they (BJP) can approve expensive phones overnight, why not form a committee to debate which minister deserves which phone, how much the bill should be, and what is ‘appropriate’ for the CM? Why are committees only reserved for delaying public welfare?”

To counter the allegation, Sood on Thursday gave a detailed account of the expensive phones purchased by four senior leaders of the previous government — Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi Marlena, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.