Anti-terror mock drills at over ten locations held as part of I-Day preperation

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police, along with other security agencies, held anti-terror mock drills at over 10 locations across the national capital on Thursday, advising people to extend cooperation and avoid falling for rumours and misunderstandings. The Army participated in these exercises for the first time.

The locations, including Kashmere Gate ISBT, will continue the drill till Friday morning. A number of stakeholder agencies, including Delhi Police, participated and validated their preparedness and response, a senior police officer said. The general public was advised to extend cooperation and avoid falling for rumours and misunderstandings.

“It is a test for everyone. Everybody has to be prepared for any kind of emergency situation. The mock drills are being conducted in three phases,” sources said, adding that through these drills, the coordination between the teams can be enhanced.

Specialised units like the bomb disposal squad and dog squad carried out anti-sabotage checks at the places where the drills were carried out. Senior officials of the agencies monitored the entire operation.

The mock drills began simultaneously in different parts of the city, with each location presenting a unique threat scenario. These included unattended bags in public areas, suspicious men loitering near sensitive installations, and coordinated hoax calls made to test emergency dispatch systems.

“These drills are not only about physical preparedness but also psychological readiness, ensuring that officials are calm under pressure and the public remains informed and cooperative,” said another police officer.