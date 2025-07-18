DASS officers decline DANICS promotion, government seeks consent

NEW DELHI: A majority of officers from the Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre are declining promotion to the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS), creating a vacuum in key administrative positions under the city government.

Of the 269 eligible officers, only 44 have expressed willingness to be inducted into DANICS, while 152 have officially refused and the rest remain silent, sources told this newspaper.

Despite repeated reminders over the past six months from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the response from DASS officers has remained reluctant. Faced with the stalemate, the Services Department of the Delhi government has now issued a strict ultimatum to the remaining eligible officers, asking them to submit their consent for induction into DANICS by July 21.

“...the Ministry has informed that the process of Induction to DANICS for VY 2025 has been delayed for the want of information/documents from the Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Therefore, Services Department, GNCTD may issue stern instructions to all eligible feeder grade officers to provide their willingness to be inducted to DANICS for VY 2025 by 21.07.2025. Further, non-receipt of willingness will be assumed as non-willingness to be inducted to DANICS,” the order reads. The large-scale refusal has roots in long-standing dissatisfaction within the DASS cadre. Manoj Kumar Ambasta, General Secretary of the DASS Officers’ Association, said the promotion being offered is, in reality, a demotion for many.