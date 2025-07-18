DJB asks officials to work with MCD, Health Department to prevent vector borne diseases

NEW DELHI: As Delhi enters the peak monsoon period, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has ordered its estate managers to initiate a city-wide sanitation and anti-mosquito drive in a bid to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The move comes close on the heels of an alarm by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who flagged an early rise in dengue cases during a high-level meeting earlier this week.

An official order issued by the DJB has called for immediate action to prevent mosquito breeding in and around all DJB establishments, including office complexes and residential colonies.

The agency has directed its estate managers and drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) to work in close coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the health department to roll out preventive measures without delay.

“As all are aware that the rainy season has arrived in the capital city of Delhi and it is helpful for mosquitoes of Dengue, Chikungunya, Malaria etc. It is our duty to take care of prevention of mosquitoes breeding,” the official communication stated, calling on officers to step up efforts to keep their premises clean and hygienic.

The directive specifically mentions that all equipment sites or locations where water may accumulate must be cleaned regularly to avoid stagnation.

A special sanitation drive has been ordered across DJB offices and residential areas, with mandatory fogging operations to be coordinated by estate managers in consultation with local civic and health authorities.

The DJB has also warned of strict accountability in case of negligence, stating that any lapse would be viewed seriously and responsibility will lie with the officials concerned.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat where she said that the next two months will be crucial in tackling the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria.