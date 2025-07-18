Health risks: CBSE directs schools to set up ‘oil boards’

NEW DELHI: In a move to curb rising obesity rates among children and adults, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to install “oil boards” — visual aids meant to spread awareness about the health risks of high-fat food and oil consumption.

These boards, which will be displayed in common areas such as cafeterias, lobbies, and meeting rooms, will serve as daily reminders to encourage healthier dietary choices among students and staff.

This initiative follows a similar directive issued two months ago, when schools were asked to install “sugar boards” to help reduce students’ sugar intake.

“The boards are part of a broader push to address the alarming increase in obesity rates,” said Pragya M Singh, director (Aacademics), CBSE. Citing data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–21), she noted that more than one in five urban adults in India are overweight or obese.

The CBSE has also urged the schools to promote physical activity through measures like encouraging stair use, organising short exercise breaks during the day, and creating safe walking routes within school premises.