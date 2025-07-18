Last-minute cancellation of NEET PG 2024 cost government Rs 11 crore: RTI reply

NEW DELHI: The cancellation of the NEET PG 2024 exam has come under sharp scrutiny after it was revealed that the decision cost the government significantly. According to a response to an RTI query, the rescheduled exam held in August 2024 ended up costing more than the original exam scheduled for June.

The sudden cancellation of the NEET PG exam in June last year led to a huge financial loss to the government as the rescheduled test cost more than the original amount. According to a response from the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences to an RTI query, the decision to scrap the exam just hours before its scheduled start in June 2024 resulted in a loss of more than Rs 11 crores.

According to the RTI response, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which oversees the NEET PG exam, paid a total of Rs 11.02 crore to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for conducting the exam in June 2024. However, the rescheduled exam, held in August, required a total reorganization and a further Rs 13.24 crore expenditure. This brings the total cost for conducting the exam to more than Rs 24 crore.