Liver disease: Major medical breakthrough in capital hospital

NEW DELHI: In a major medical breakthrough, a city hospital has successfully performed the living donor liver transplant in combination with double heart valve surgery.

The rare and high-risk procedure was conducted on a 55-year-old woman from Kyrgyzstan suffering from end-stage autoimmune liver disease and severe dysfunction in both the mitral and tricuspid heart valves.

The patient, Anara M, sought treatment at Paras Health, Gurugram, on February 25, after years of hospitalisation. The pre-surgical evaluation revealed the need for a liver transplant and heart valve repair.

The surgery took 16 hours and was led by a tapering multidisciplinary team from the Liver Transplant & GI Surgery, cardiology, and Department of Gastroenterology & Hepatology. “It is the first time anyone has combined a living donor liver transplant with simultaneous mitral and tricuspid valve repair. This sets a new benchmark in modern surgical care,” Dr Vaibhaw Kumar, Director of the Institute of Liver Transplant & GI Surgery.

“This was a rare, high-risk case made possible by the expertise of our cardiac and liver teams,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar, Vice Chairman, Cardiac Surgery.