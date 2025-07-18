Protests over Odisha student death

NEW DELHI: Several students in the national capital, under the banner of the student outfit All India Students’ Association (AISA), were detained by Delhi Police on Wednesday during a protest at Odisha Bhavan over an alleged sexual harassment case in Balasore.

On July 12, a 20-year-old girl set herself ablaze and tragically died of injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar by self-immolation after being denied justice.

The demonstration was organised in solidarity with the victims. As Odisha observed a “state-wide bandh” led by opposition parties, AISA, along with the democratic student organisations, gathered in the national capital to demand accountability from the Odisha government. Protesters accused the state of silencing the victim and shielding the perpetrators through political protection.

Among those detained were AISA President Saiyed and AISA Jamia secretary Saurabh. The protestors called for the immediate arrest of the Odisha Chief Minister and Education Minister, whom they held responsible for systemic failure and negligence.

The demonstrators also criticised the BJP-RSS alliance, alleging that ruling political machinery consistently protects those accused of serious crimes while cracking down on voices demanding justice.

The swift detainment of the protestors has drawn criticism from several student and civil rights groups, who see it as an attempt to stifle dissent. “While culprits roam free, those seeking justice are being silenced,” AISA said in a statement.