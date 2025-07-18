‘Reply on medical consent rights of same-sex partners’

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses from three Union ministries and the National Medical Commission on a plea demanding legal recognition for non-heterosexual partners as legitimate medical representatives in emergencies and treatment scenarios.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, and Social Justice and Empowerment, asking them to clarify their stand on a matter that strikes at the heart of healthcare equality and constitutional rights.

The petition has been filed by Arshiya Takkar, who has urged the court to frame concrete guidelines recognising non-heterosexual partners as valid representatives capable of giving consent in medical decision-making. In the alternative, she has asked the court to declare that a medical power of attorney executed in advance should suffice for such partners to act as the patient’s representative during emergencies.

At the core of the legal challenge is Clause 7.16 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002, which mandates that consent for medical procedures be obtained from “husband or wife, parent or guardian in the case of a minor, or the patient himself”.

The plea also invokes Article 21 of the Constitution, arguing that the denial of such a right infringes upon an individual’s right to dignity and personal autonomy in relationships, particularly during moments of vulnerability like medical emergencies.