Three held for killing youth for resisting robbery attempt, body found buried

NEW DELHI: Three juveniles have been apprehended for killing 18-year-old Sonu Kumar in Delhi’s Alipur area after he resisted a robbery attempt. Police said the suspects strangled him, gouged out his eyes to prevent identification, and buried his body near the Yamuna riverbank.

“Police were patrolling and saw three suspicious people riding a black motorcycle without a registration number. After seeing the police vehicle, they tried to flee. They were apprehended. The motorcycle was found stolen from the Alipur area,” DCP (outer north) Hareshwar said.

During interrogation, they confessed to the murder. Police later recovered a human skeleton from a pit near the Yamuna, which was preserved for medico-legal examination. An IMEI search helped identify the victim, missing for three months, as Sonu Kumar of Bihar’s Aurangabad district. A murder case has been registered.