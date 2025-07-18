Truck hits 47-year-old to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding truck while checking a car tyre on Salimgarh Flyover in central Delhi around 2 am on July 15.

“A fatal road accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the Salimgarh Flyover heading from ISBT to ITO. The incident, resulted in the death of one individual. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Mahender Pal, a resident of Palwal, Haryana, was struck by an unknown truck,” DCP (central) Nidhin Valsan said.

His son, an eyewitness, told police that the car had a flat tyre and Pal had stepped out when the truck hit him. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre but declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered at IP Estate Police Station. CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.