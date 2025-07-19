BSES hits 10,000 rooftop solar mark, saves Delhiites Rs 160 crore a year

NEW DELHI: In a major green milestone, BSEShas energised over 10,000 rooftop solar net metering connections, with a combined sanctioned load of approximately 220 MWp across South, West, East, and Central Delhi. This shift is not just helping curb pollution, but also powering consumer savings of nearly Rs 160 crore annually.

The initiative has seen an overwhelming response, particularly from the residential sector—around 6,900 homes have adopted solar, followed by commercial (1,771), educational (981), industrial (163), and other establishments (236). While the domestic segment has the most connections, the commercial sector accounts for the highest energised load at 81 MWp.

This solar momentum has been driven by the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and Delhi’s Solar Policy, which offer up to Rs 1.08 lakh in subsidies, low-interest loans, and attractive generation-based incentives. Consumers can choose between the Capex model, where they own the system, and the Hybrid RESCO model, which involves zero upfront cost.

A typical 10 kW domestic rooftop system can help save up to Rs 86,400 annually. Consumers can also earn by feeding surplus electricity back into the grid. Over 125 residential societies have adopted this model, contributing more than 5.5 MWp of clean energy.

BSES’ Solar City Initiative is driving awareness, quality compliance, and long-term sustainability. Rooftop systems generate 100–120 units per kW each month, with cost recovery achievable in 3–4 years.

Other benefits include reducing total billed consumption, potentially qualifying consumers for Delhi Government’s power subsidy. Currently, the RESCO to Capex ratio among BSES consumers is about 10% to 90%, reflecting a strong preference for ownership and long-term gains.