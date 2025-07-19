Cloud seeding trials in September to combat pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s first cloud seeding trial to induce artificial rain and curb air pollution will now take place in the first half of September, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday

Initially scheduled for early July, the operation was postponed after expert agencies, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), IIT-Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, found July’s weather unsuitable for cloud seeding. Authorities have now opted for a revised window in the first and second week of September, which aligns with the retreating monsoon, known for creating ideal atmospheric conditions for the process.

The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 3.21 crore for this experimental initiative. According to Sirsa, all necessary permissions have been secured, including operational clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. A Cessna 206-H aircraft, registered as VT-IIT, will be used for the operation. It has been specially outfitted with cloud seeding instrumentation by IIT-Kanpur, and its crew holds all requisite licenses and certifications.

The trials will consist of five sorties over north Delhi areas such as Rohini, Bawana, Alipur, and Burari, extending into adjacent parts of Uttar Pradesh like Loni and Baghpat. During each sortie, the aircraft will fly below the cloud base and disperse hygroscopic substances, mainly sodium chloride and other aerosols, into the clouds. These particles help moisture in the atmosphere to condense and form raindrops, potentially leading to artificial rainfall. Officials hope that the resulting precipitation will help clear particulate matter from the air, improving the air quality.

Strict aviation safety protocols will be observed, with the aircraft avoiding restricted zones and no aerial photography permitted during operations. “This is a scientific intervention to combat air pollution. If successful, it could become a game-changer in environmental strategy, particularly during the high-pollution post-monsoon season,” Sirsa said, adding that the government is “fully prepared” for the execution of the trial.