Court begins scrutiny into ED chargesheet against Vadra in land deal case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday initiated proceedings in a money laundering case against businessman Robert Vadra and others, stemming from a controversial land deal in Gurugram. The matter, which was brought before Special Judge Sushant Changotra of the Rouse Avenue Court, involves a prosecution complaint recently filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During the hearing, the court directed the record keeper (Ahalmad) to examine the voluminous charge sheet and related documents and submit a verification report. The case has now been listed for further consideration on July 24.

The ED, represented by Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta, requested a short date for the court to take up the matter formally. The complaint, filed on July 17, names a total of 11 accused, both individuals and corporate entities, including Vadra, his company Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd, Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The genesis of the case lies in an FIR lodged by Gurugram Police, which alleged that Vadra’s firm Sky Light Hospitality acquired a 3.53-acre land parcel in Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties on February 12, 2008.

The FIR accused the parties of executing the transaction through fraudulent means, including false declarations, and leveraging Vadra’s personal clout to secure commercial licensing for the property.

The ED, investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), claims the land deal was a classic case of proceeds of crime being laundered through real estate investments. As part of the probe, the agency on July 16 issued a Provisional Attachment Order, seizing 43 immovable assets with an estimated value of Rs 37.64 crore.

These properties, the ED alleges, are linked to Vadra and the other accused, particularly via the business operations of Sky Light Hospitality.