Dear ChatGPT: Why Delhi's youth are pouring their hearts out to AI

Saman Fatima Nomani, a marketing communications professional, turned to ChatGPT because it offers a rare space, free of judgment or punishment. "You can say what’s on your mind without being punished for it,” she says. Being a neurodivergent person working remotely, for her, ChatGPT became a sounding board in unfamiliar territory; for the neurodivergent, it’s hard to accurately read subtext or social cues. “This can be especially tricky when you’re working with people from different cultures and backgrounds,” says Nomani. “It wasn’t about overthinking—but about needing help navigating situations that didn’t come intuitively to me.”

ChatGPT is especially popular with Gen Z, and there’s a reason why. A generation that seems over cautious about image and authenticity, needs to be, or at least appear, on the right side of things. Riya Jain, 21, a PR professional, for instance says, even if she is talking to a friend, she is careful “about every word I use. I overthink how it’ll come across”. Brand consultant Pooja Saha echoes the sentiment saying sometimes certain thoughts feel too raw, unclear, or ‘too much’ to share with someone. “With ChatGPT, there’s no need to worry about rumours, reactions, or awkward follow-ups,” she says. This is pushing people away from even their closest circles. PR professional Karma Kapoor*, 27, reflects, “Our family members are human beings with their own experiences and biases even if they give us ‘space’.”