Death in riots: Delhi HC seeks police reply on plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the city police on a plea moved by Mohd Khalid, an accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case that led to the death of head constable Ratan Lal.

Justice Shalinder Kaur, on July 14, directed the police to file their response before the next hearing scheduled for October 14. The prosecution also reserved its right to argue on the maintainability of the petition. Khalid was arrested in June 2023 after being named as an accused in the fifth supplementary chargesheet filed in the case. He was granted bail in September last year.

The trial court had, in November 2023, framed charges against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 148, 186, 188, 302 (murder), 323, 325, 332, 333, 353, 427, and 435, as well as Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Challenging the framing of charges, Khalid’s plea argues that there is no prima facie evidence or material on record that establishes his involvement or a direct nexus with the alleged offences. He contends that even if the allegations and witness statements recorded under Section 161 CrPC are presumed true, they still do not make him liable.

The FIR registered at Dayalpur Police Station, contains serious allegations against him. It states that around 1pm on the day of the incident, a mob carrying lathis, baseball bats, iron rods, and stones assembled on the main Wazirabad Road and turned violent, ignoring warnings by senior police officers.

The FIR mentions that protestors attacked police personnel, including DCP Shahdara, ACP Gokulpuri and Head Constable Ratan Lal. All three fell on the road during the attack and sustained grievous injuries.

While several officers were injured, Ratan Lal succumbed to his injuries. DCP Shahdara was found unconscious with serious head injuries.

Advocates RHA Sikander, Mohd. Hasan, and Heema appeared for Khalid.

SPP Ashish Dutta and Advocate Mayank represented the Delhi police. The matter is scheduled to be be heard next on October 14.