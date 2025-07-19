Electrocution death in Uttam Nagar: Wife under suspicion, Delhi Police launch probe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man in the Uttam Nagar area who had allegedly died due to electrocution. However, it has been suspected that the wife of the victim was behind his death.

Police received a PCR call on Sunday from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar regarding the death of one Karan Dev, a resident of Om Vihar Phase 1A in Uttam Nagar, due to electrocution. The patient was declared brought dead as per MLC and was shifted to DDU for post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

At that time, no allegations were raised by family members who expressed their wish to waive the post-mortem. However, to rule out any unnatural circumstances, given the deceased’s death the autopsy was conducted.

On Wednesday, the deceased’s brother, Kunal, approached police with suspicion regarding his brother’s death. Hence, a preliminary inquiry was conducted, based on which and on evidence of the inquest proceedings, a case was registered, they said.