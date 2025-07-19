Ghazipur landfill polluting milk consumed by Delhi-NCR, says NGT

The Green Court-appointed Commissioner's investigation report on solid waste management in Delhi-NCR reveals that the Ghazipur landfill site is causing contamination to the milk consumed in Delhi-NCR, polluting the Yamuna River, and emitting methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

The report points out that the landfill's height has exceeded the permitted level of 40 meters, reaching 60 meters. Additionally, there is evidence of contamination affecting the local dairy industry that is situated next to the landfill site.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) initiated a suo motu case after a fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site last April, focusing on the issues of solid waste management in the area.

The Court appointed Advocate Court Commissioner, Katyayni, visited the site on March 7 this year and submitted her report on March 29, 2025. The report was disclosed during a hearing on July 10, revealing numerous management lapses.

The report noted that the solid waste is spilling over into the nearby canal due to the absence of a boundary wall. There is also no boundary wall on the road side near the slaughterhouse.

Moreover, the report identified a high probability of milk and dairy product contamination being supplied to Delhi-NCR. This risk stems from the ongoing accumulation of animal and slaughter waste in low-lying areas adjacent to the landfill.

The report emphasizes that on one side of the landfill is a fish market, while on the other side are a slaughterhouse, a poultry mandi, and a livestock market, with a dairy located right next to the landfill. These facilities supply products to the entire Delhi-NCR region.