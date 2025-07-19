Wife, lover arrested in Delhi after drugging and electrocuting husband

NEW DELHI: A woman and her lover, who is also her husband's cousin, were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on July 13 when a call was made to the PCR from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar, informing them of the death of Karan Dev (36) due to electrocution.

According to the MLC, the patient was declared brought dead and was shifted to DDU for post-mortem.

At the time, no allegations were made by the family, who also requested to waive the post-mortem. However, considering the deceased’s age and to rule out any unnatural cause, an autopsy was carried out.

Later, on Wednesday, the deceased’s brother, Kunal, approached the police with suspicions about his brother’s death. A preliminary inquiry was conducted, and based on the findings and material gathered during the inquest proceedings, a case was registered under appropriate sections and investigation initiated, they said.

Sources said that the family members found a chat between the victim's wife and a person where she informed him that she had given her husband sleeping pills. Later, they approached the police and informed them about the whole thing.

According to police, the woman, identified as Sushmita, and her partner Rahul, who is the son of Karan’s uncle, have been arrested. They allegedly drugged Karan by giving him sleeping pills before electrocuting him to death at his residence.

After the murder, she rushed to her in-laws’ house nearby and informed them that Karan had died, prompting them to rush him to the hospital.

The woman had been married to the victim for around seven years and they have a six-year-old son.