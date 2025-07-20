SC's task force to hold consultation meet with medical students in Delhi after surge in suicides

NEW DELHI: In response to the alarming rise in student suicides in higher education institutions, members of the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force will meet medical students, recent graduates, and postgraduates in Delhi next week to gather first-hand accounts and develop a preventive action plan.

The closed-door consultation is scheduled for July 26 from 2 pm to 4 pm and will be facilitated by members of the task force. Participants are required to register in advance, with the venue to be disclosed only to those invited.

“We are planning a stakeholder consultation meeting on July 26 in Delhi. It will be facilitated by members of the National Task Force. Please note that due to the nature of this meeting, participation is only by registration and invitation. Venue will be informed to the registered participants,” read a message circulated by task force members.